Patricia Lorraine (Miller) Turner
Patricia Lorraine (Miller) Turner Patricia Lorraine (Miller) Turner passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side on August 8th, 2020. She was born on March 17th, 1928 in Tacoma and lived 92 long years! She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Al Turner, daughters Karen Tucci, (Michael Large) and Krisann Turner-Verone. Twelve grandchildren Cheryl, Patrick, Kerry, Amy, Dustin, Sean, Zachary, Mandi, Katie, Marina, Julian and TJ. She had many great and great, great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Patricia was the youngest of seven girls and was the last to pass of the "Miller Girls". Patricia had a knack for writing and had a book of her poems published, "Patsy's Poesy & Prose". Her quick wit, sense of humor and zest for life will be greatly missed the next St. Patty's day gathering just won't be the same. We are all certain that a village was waiting for her in heaven with open arms, including her four children that preceded her in death Kathleen Thurston, Michael Rubin, Anthony Rubin, and Jon Rubin. A celebration of life will be held in the near future and notice will be posted for all who would like to attend.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 30, 2020.
