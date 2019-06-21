PATRICIA LOUISE (OLDRIGHT) JENNINGS 4/3/1945-6/9/2019 Residing in Tacoma, she is survived by her husband, Tom Jennings, children: Jeff (Cristine) Jennings, John (Disa) Jennings, James (Jennifer) Jennings, Julianne Jennings; grandchildren: Samuel, Gideon and Annalise Jennings, Jacob, Josiah, Ella and Claire Jennings, Victoria (Erik) Edvalds , Noah and Hannah Jennings, Havalah (Dylan) Pitzer and Amareah Ferling. Patricia, known most often as Patty, was a loving wife, wonderful sister and friend, devoted mom to her children and grandchildren and will be remembered by the love she extended to all. Patty continually focused on others even in the midst of her own health challenges. Most people she came in contact with needed not to be her own to be loved by her. Quite often, if you wanted it or not, you became an added addition to the family in her mind. Her love radiated toward all. And those fortunate enough to have been in her midst and benefited from her loving words you would have often heard"I love you to the moon and back!" And she meant it every time! We will forever remember her sweet smile, her warm embrace and she will be dearly missed! Donations: Seattle SE Gideons Internationl PO Box 78181, Seattle, WA 98178-0181 or Dickie Lake Bible Camp c/o Wendy Trelut 483 Ruff Road, Hamilton, MT 59840 The Memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 26th, 2:00 at DesMoines Gospel Chapel 21914 7th Ave S, DesMoines, Wa *Please visit this website and submit any memories/stories relatingto your relationship with Patty Jennings! www.bonneywatson.com

