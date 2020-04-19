Patricia Louise Tyndall Patricia Louise Tyndall, 82, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 from complications related to dementia. She died peacefully at her adult family home in Puyallup, Washington. She will be remembered and honored by her family and friends at a memorial service at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Washington. Please visit Hill Funeral Home website for a full obituary with dates and details as they develop, and to share remembrances of Pat's life. www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.