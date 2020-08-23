Patricia M. Miller 10/17/1930-08/07/2020 Patricia May Miller was born in Max North Dakota on October 17, 1930 and passed away on August 7 th 2020, she was 89 years old. Pat graduated from Ferndale High School in 1948. In 1950 she married the love of her life Joe Miller and they were blessed with 4 daughters. Pat was a loving, caring courageous and strong wife mother and grandmother who kept a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye even when times were not easy. Her grandkids will always remember her for her shoulder shaking laugh, that made you laugh in return. She loved painting, socializing, camping, gardening, flowers but mostly her family. Some of her favorite times were serving customers at Pa-Jo's Drive In in Lakewood for 25 years. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
