Patricia Marie Hammer After a courageous battle with Esophageal cancer, Patricia Marie Hammer, age 70, of Yelm Washington passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 1, 2019. Patricia was born on August 30, 1948 to Donald Lloyd and Shirley Mae Wilson in the little neighborhood of Kelly Park located in Sioux City, Iowa. When she was very young, her father and mother moved their family to Tacoma, Washington where she grew-up and raised her family. Patricia leaves behind two siblings, Bonnie and Ronald and her four children, Glenn "Joe", Suzanne, Becky, Amy and 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Known for her philanthropy, Patricia could often be found helping those around her. She spoke often of a position she took many years ago at a boy's mission home in Tacoma, Washington. She called the boy's in the home "her boys" and recalled the interactions with them often and with great feeling and heart. She would tell of going to work to be a blessing because she was the one that had received the blessing in working with such beautiful boys. Patricia's favorite place to relax was Cannon Beach, Washington. She loved her family and her friends very dearly and was known for sending them the most beautiful birthday cards on their birthdays. Patricia had love for people, whether it be the guy on the park bench or the lady in front of her in the check out line. She could strike a conversation with anyone and they would open right up to her as if they had known her all their life. She is beloved and will be missed greatly by her family and all those who ever got the chance to meet her. A memorial for commemorating Patricia's life and contributions to her family and community is scheduled for 1pm on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Fir lane Memorial Park, 924 East 176th St., Spanaway, WA. If you would like to share a memory of Patricia, you can log onto www.mountviewtacoma.com/obituary.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 4, 2019