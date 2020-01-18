Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Sharing of memories
St. Joseph Residence
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Residence
4800 37 th Ave. SW
Seattle, WA
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Tacoma, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Uphus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia OP (Mary Anthony) Uphus Sr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia OP (Mary Anthony) Uphus Sr. Obituary
Sr Patricia (Mary Anthony) Uphus, OP 02/07/1929 - 01/12/2020 Sister Patricia (Mary Anthony) Uphus, a Tacoma Dominican, died peacefully January 12, at St. Joseph Residence in West Seattle. She grew up in Tacoma and attended St. Patrick School and Aquinas Academy. Services for Sister Patricia will be at St. Joseph Residence (4800 37 th Ave. SW, Seattle) on January 21. Sharing of memories at 10:15 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Residence. Burial will be on January 21, at 3:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 935 Fawcett Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to view full obituary and to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -