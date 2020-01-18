|
Sr Patricia (Mary Anthony) Uphus, OP 02/07/1929 - 01/12/2020 Sister Patricia (Mary Anthony) Uphus, a Tacoma Dominican, died peacefully January 12, at St. Joseph Residence in West Seattle. She grew up in Tacoma and attended St. Patrick School and Aquinas Academy. Services for Sister Patricia will be at St. Joseph Residence (4800 37 th Ave. SW, Seattle) on January 21. Sharing of memories at 10:15 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph Residence. Burial will be on January 21, at 3:00 PM at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 935 Fawcett Ave. S, Tacoma, WA 98402. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to view full obituary and to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 18, 2020