Patricia Raines Obituary
Patricia Raines Patricia Raines (Wolfe) 73, residing in Port Hadlock, Wa. went to be with her Lord, Saturday morning March 9, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Her son, David Topel and her brother, Bill Wolfe were with her. Patricia was born in Tacoma, Wa. on December 28, 1945 to Paul and Geraldine (Sage) Wolfe. Patti attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from St. Leo's. Patti loved camping and fishing, cooking for others and helping her neighbors. Patti was preceded in death by her parents; her younger sister, Paula Wolfe; and her daughter, Colleen. Patricia is survived by her son, David Topel of Toledo Wa.; her brothers, Richard Wolfe of Tacoma and Bill Wolfe of Port Townsend, Wa. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Tacoma, April 13 at 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 8, 2019
