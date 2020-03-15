|
Patricia S. Elmer Patricia S. Elmer, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on Sunday the 16th of February at home with her family. Born November 5, 1938 in Aitkin, Minnesota to Sanford Oren Stephens and Helen Linea Stephens who have both preceded her in death along with her husband Jerry Elmer and older brother Sanford Stephens. She is survived by two brothers Neil Stephens of Kansas City, KS, Alan Stephens of Chelmsford, MA and a sister Jane and Bill Briggs of Wautoma, WI. She also leaves behind two sons, Gregg and Laura Hornsby of Spanaway, WA , Brian and Angela Hornsby of Palmer, AK, and a daughter Danielle and Victor Bou of Graham, WA. There are 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Patricia was a working mother and wife most of her life. She retired from Ft. Lewis, WA as a civil servant after 20+ years. The family would like to thank Rachel of Graham Davita and the whole staff. We also want to thank all from Kaiser palliative care and hospice for the care, support and compassion for our mother and us. The family will have a memorial this summer.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020