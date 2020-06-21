Patricia "Pat" S. Nordgren Patricia (Pat) Nordgren passed away peacefully at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, WA on May 8, 2020 due to COVID-19 at the age of 90. Her passing preceded the death of her husband, Courtland (Corky) Nordgren, Jr, who died just 5 days later, on May 13, 2020. They were married for 59 years. Born in Manhattan, KS on Sep. 1, 1929, Pat was the only child of Ralph & Helen Adams. Pat grew up in Norton, KS & graduated from Kansas State University where she was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduating, she lived with her aunt, Kathryn White in Manhattan, NY for a few years. Later, she lived in Kansas City, MO & during a providential "chance" encounter, she met her future husband, Corky. They had a short courtship & were married in 1961 at the Army base chapel at Ft. Riley, KS, where Corky was stationed at the time. They later moved to Ft. Ord in Monterey, CA where Kathryn was born, then briefly to the Panama Canal Zone where Mary Ann was born. They moved to the Dominican Republic for several years & finally to Ft. Lewis, WA, where they retired & lived in the Lakewood area for over 40 years. For the past 5 years, she & Corky lived at University House Assisted Living & then Patriots Glen in Bellevue, WA. Pat was a devoted mother & grandmother, who was kind, compassionate, funny, loyal & smart. Although on the shy side, Pat was known for her animated facial expressions. Her daughters always knew when she meant business & when she was having fun. The "Pat Nordgren look" said it all. She was an avid reader, ardent dog lover, & enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing & bowling, where she developed deep friendships over the years as a bowling enthusiast & league secretary. She was a longtime member of P.E.O., Chapter EM in Tacoma, WA. Music was her passion. Growing up she played the clarinet & piano & also performed in school productions. She will be remembered as sitting at the piano bench, learning new choir music, & singing in choir at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lakewood where she was an active member with Corky, as well as singing in the PLU Choral Union. We know she is enjoying music in heaven now. Pat will lovingly be remembered by her church, bowling & P.E.O. friends, but especially by her two daughters, Kathryn Parker & Mary Ann McCarthy, their spouses, Dave Parker & Pete McCarthy, & her 4 grandchildren, Brandon, Carson, Andrew & Lauren Parker. She is also survived by her nephew, Cass Lyman & niece, Kori Mitchell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store