Patricia Schatz

Patricia Schatz Obituary
Patricia Schatz Patricia Ellen Schatz is now very much alive in Paradise residing in a special place made for her by the Lord Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Ellen Richardson and brother Michael Richardson. She leaves behind her husband of fifty-nine years LeRoy Schatz, and her four sons Christopher, Terrance, Ryan, and Peter. All who remember her are invited to a Memorial Service to be held Saturday, July 27th at 11am at Montesano Church God. 317 E Spruce St. A lunch will be offered after the service courtesy of The Church of God.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 22, 2019
