Patricia Stevens Loth
July 3, 1927 - October 1, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Patricia (Pat) Stevens Loth was born in Hettinger, N. Dakota during the Great Depression. After graduating from high school in 1943, she advanced to the Minnesota College of Business in Minneapolis where she received her diploma. During this time, Pat worked various jobs, one of which was a paralegal in the Patent Attorney's office at 3M. Pat met her husband of 62 years, Don, in a carpool there. Pat and Don moved to Tacoma after his stint in Korea. Pat was a stay at home Mom for 15 years, working part-time in the legal field and eventually full-time at Tacoma Community College. Pat retired from TCC in 1996 after 30 years of dedication.
Pat was a devoted wife, mother and employee. She received many awards for excellence and outstanding service from her employer and volunteer activities. She was a tireless volunteer in the local community, culminating in receiving the Honorary Associate Degree from Tacoma Community College. Pat mentored many students and never failed to "give a leg up" when needed.
Predeceased by husband, Don Loth & son-in-law, Bjorn Olson. Survivors are brothers: John Stevens (Betty), Barry (Betty), sons: Dr. Timothy Loth (Lisa), Daniel (Janet), Ren (Annie), and daughter Kerry Olson. Grandchildren: Renee & Karl Loth, Breanna Osko, Miles Loth, Jacob & Sean Mason. Great-grandchildren: Aiden, Addison, Leo and Zeke. No service at her request. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
Discovery Shop, 2512 No. Proctor St. or the Tacoma Community College Foundation Scholarship Fund.