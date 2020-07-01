Patricia Walker Kirkland Patricia Walker Kirkland died May 31, 2020 in Tacoma, WA. She was born September 11, 1928 in Seattle, WA, daughter of Henry H Walker and Emily Nettleton Walker. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Richardson Kirkland of Seattle, WA and Fredricka Kirkland Arthur of Tacoma, WA, three granddaughters, Rebecca Dale, Emily Dale and Lane Arthur, and three great grandchildren, Bjorn Nagel, Antonia Nagel and Eliza Nagel. She was predeceased by her husband Randolph W. Kirkland Jr., a son, Randolph Withers Kirkland III, a daughter, Lucinda Walker Kirkland, and a sister, Alice W Walker. She was a member of the Church of the Ascension, Hagood, SC. She attended the University of Washington, and received her BSN from Johns Hopkins University and her MSN from Russell Sage College. She practiced nursing in New York and South Carolina for 30 years. She retired as director of the nursing program at Coastal Carolina College in Conway, SC and was named Professor Emeritus of Education at the University of South Carolina in 1992. Services will be private. Memorial may be made to the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County, 110C East DeKalb St, Camden, SC 29020, or to the South Carolina Environmental Law Project, PO box 1380, Pawley's Island, SC 29585.



