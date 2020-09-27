Patrick BurnsOctober 1, 1937 - September 20, 2020Tacoma, Washington - Pat passed away at home in Tacoma at the age of 82 surrounded by hisfamily. Pat will have a private funeral Mass and Celebration of Life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to theO'Dea High School Patrick Burns '55 Memorial Scholarship Fund.Go to this link to make a donation:Pat's complete obituary and online memorial can be found at Curnow Funeralhome. We invite you to click the link below to Curnow's website where you mayshare a story about Pat or leave the family a message: