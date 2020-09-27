Patrick Burns
October 1, 1937 - September 20, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Pat passed away at home in Tacoma at the age of 82 surrounded by his
family. Pat will have a private funeral Mass and Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat's honor to the
O'Dea High School Patrick Burns '55 Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Go to this link to make a donation: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/PngMgnAtLiNReTRcTaTNMQ
Pat's complete obituary and online memorial can be found at Curnow Funeral
home. We invite you to click the link below to Curnow's website where you may
share a story about Pat or leave the family a message: www.curnowsfuneralhome.com