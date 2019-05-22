Home

Patrick Conlin Patrick (Pat) "Pooch" Conlin was called home to be with the Lord, his beloved wife Jane, mother Alice, and father Edward on May 11, 2019. He was 62 years old. Pat was survived by sons Joe (Liz) Conlin, and Tom Conlin, step-daughter Jasmine Brooker, sister Nancy Joslin, 11 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Services will be held on Saturday May 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup. A potluck reception will follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 22, 2019
