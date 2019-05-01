|
Patrick Glaser Patrick Glaser passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday the 27th. He will be missed as a loving and devoted father, beloved sibling and dear friend to all who knew him. His love of trains led him to a fulfilling career at the Tacoma Tide Flats as a Utility Ramp Employee from 1987- 2005. Pat is preceded by his mother and father, and siblings, Dorothy, Dennis and Tony. He is survived by 7 siblings, 5 children, 4 beloved grandchildren and his ex wife and best friend, Theresa. His passing leaves his family saddened, but his love gives them strength. Funeral services to be held Saturday, May 4th at Freedom First Baptist Church in Shelton from 11:30- 1. Reception to follow at the city hall.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 1, 2019