Dr. Patrick J. Donley Dr. Patrick J. Donley, age 77, passed away February 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Pat was born on March 3, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio to Dr. Frank and Anne Donley. He graduated from Ohio State University where he earned a B.S. in Physiology and a M.S. in Cardiovascular Physiology. Pat married his wife Judy on August 3, 1963 and was married for 56 years. He graduated from Ohio State University Medical School in 1969 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1971. Pat served at Tripler Army Medical Center in Oahu, Hawaii as a Staff Psychiatrist and as the Physician-in-Charge of the Alcohol and Drug Unit. He also served as Psychiatric Consultant to the state of Hawaii court system. Pat served at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. where he held multiple positions including Staff Psychiatrist, Assistant Chief of the Impatient Unit, Course Director, and Director of Research. He was also a Consultant to the Emergency Psychiatric Services at Prince Georges General Hospital in Cheverly, MD, and a Consultant to the Community Psychiatric Clinic in Wheaton, MD. Pat's final military assignment was at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA where he served as Chief of the Consultation Liaison Service. In 1983, Pat opened his private practice in Tacoma where he served his patients with his unique knowledge of Internal Medicine and Psychiatry for over 23 years. He also provided his time to the Pierce County Medical Society and to the Pierce County Medical Bureau. Pat was also active in serving the community. Through his practice and personal life, Pat has touched the lives of countless people. Pat is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kimberly (Richard), Kevin (Bobbi), and Todd (Jamie); four grandchildren, Amanda, Heather, Lindsey, and Alexandra; one great-grandchild, Zoey; and siblings, Dr. Robert Donley (Elizabeth), Dr. James Donley (Judy), and Julie Villani. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a .A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Tacoma. A reception will follow the mass at St. Charles Borromeo. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.



