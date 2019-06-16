Patrick J. Hayes On Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 Patrick Hayes of Surprise, Arizona passed away at the age of 79. Patrick was born on April 30th, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington to parents Ann and Maurice. Patrick retired from the Simpson Paper Mill in Tacoma where he spent his entire career. He spent his retirement years in sunny Surprise, Arizona. Patrick worked tirelessly to acquire his private pilot license and was a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. He enjoyed golfing and was a Marshal and former member of the Arizona Traditions Golf Club. He loved spending time with family and visiting his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was known for his quick wit and always making people smile. Patrick was preceded in death by his father, Maurice and his mother, Ann. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hayes, his three children Tammy Smith, Todd Hayes (Debi), and Angie Meeks (Bruce), his seven grandchildren, Chelsea, Katie Rose, Katie Lynn, Kristopher, Kyle, Julia and Devin along with nine great grandchildren, his sister Mary Ann Coty, many nieces and nephews, and his four legged buddy, Darby. Per his request, no memorial services are planned. The family suggests that memorial donations be sent to AZ Cocker Rescue PO Box 54489 Phoenix, AZ 85078 or on their website at azcockerrescue.org.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 16, 2019