Patrick Lee Kennard Patrick Lee Kennard was born in Puyallup, WA on July 6, 1951 to Lenard (Bud) and Fern Kennard, the youngest of five children. Pat, a longtime Graham, WA resident passed away at 68 years of age on February 19, 2020, in Tacoma, WA. He worked for many years as a truck driver, most recently Cammarano Brothers, retired , continued his education graduating from South Puget Sound Community College. He was an ASL (American Sign Language) interpreter,retiring from the Tacoma School district. Pat spent his recent leisure time with his pups, enjoying a good horse ride, working trail rides, where he made many lifelong friends, and the ocean beaches. Pat is survived by his significant other, and best friend of over 20 years, Andrea Hurn, his two sons, Dean (Kari) Kennard and Kyle Kennard, three step sons Brian (Melinda) Michener, Eric (Tia) Michener, and Kris (Angela) Michener and grandchildren Ryan, Aidan, Lauren, and Brooklyn Kennard, Darrell and Shyann Michener, Brother Carl (Montana) Kennard and sister Linda (Tom) Minks and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020 from 11 to 5 at the Lacamas Community Center, 32113 8th Ave S, Roy, WA 98580.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 8, 2020