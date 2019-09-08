Home

Patrick William Farley 03/16/1953 - 07/25/2019 Born in Tacoma on March 16 1953 two months premature which resulted in his vision loss. Being labeled as legally blind did not stop his pursuit of education. Patrick graduated from Lincoln High, UPS and received a BFA in Ceramics from the California College of Arts and Crafts. Patrick succumbed to cancer on July 25, 2019 in San Francisco Ca. He was preceded in death by his parents Clair and Barbara, and his brother Michael Farley. Pat is survived by his sisters Mary Ellen Farley OSF, Sue Farley, Barb Reichmuth and brother Tom Farley. He will be missed by his nephews and nieces. Patrick was a very talented artist with a loving and kind heart. We will miss you little Brother. Join us in remembering Patrick at Canyon Terrace Clubhouse 9314 Canyon Rd E Puyallup on Sat Sept 14 1-3 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 8, 2019
