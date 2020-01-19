|
Patsy Claire Welch March 11, 1932 - Dec. 24, 2019 Patsy Claire Welch died December 24, 2019 in Puyallup, Washington due to complications from heart disease at age 87. She was born in Tacoma, March 11, 1932, to Eva Daniels and Augustus Budding. The youngest of four children, she spent her childhood in Orting, Washington and was an accomplished student with varied interests, earning valedictorian honors and participating in drama, journalism, band, choir and student government. Patsy enjoyed outdoor activities and spent time hiking, fishing, gardening and trips to Mt Rainier. Following graduation she married Bernard Jefferies and later moved with her young family to Portland. The marriage did not last and she found herself a single mother raising three daughters. She worked as an accountant and office manager for Lewis Riffle and Ideal Cement Companies and later became the first woman in Oregon to own and manage a bowling center. Under her leadership, Jantzen Beach Bowl became one of the premier bowling centers in the Portland area. The only woman member of the Oregon Bowling Association, she was the architect of a statewide policy to provide improved benefits for employees. She was a businesswoman with a strong work ethic, impressive organizational skills, vision for the future and sense of fairness, who earned the respect of her peers and employees. In 1974, she married Robert Welch and they enjoyed 38 years together. Retirement offered well deserved opportunities to enjoy boating, square dancing, cruises throughout the Caribbean and extensive travel across the USA, Mexico, Canada, Europe, England, Scotland, Ireland and China. The Arizona sunshine eventually drew them to Green Valley where they cultivated friendships for many years before moving back to the Pacific Northwest. Patsy attracted friends everywhere and was known for her themed parties, warm hospitality and delicious food. Friends knew they could count on her for both counsel and a wonderfully good time. She loved being surrounded by flowers (especially daffodils) and was known for her green thumb. She was deeply committed to and found great comfort from her Christian faith and was the consummate nurturer and caregiver, selflessly placing the needs of others above her own. She was an open ear, understanding voice, and had a dimpled smile that always added sparkle to a room. Often called a Betty White look alike, she conducted herself with strength, grace and poise and always tried to promote a positive attitude. A lifelong learner and voracious reader, she navigated new technologies (to keep up with the kids) and enjoyed the challenge of daily crossword puzzles and a good game of Scrabble. Above all else, Patsy placed greatest value on her family. She was happiest either in the company of family or simply knowing that family members were gathered together. She viewed a family like the branches on a tree, growing in different directions yet with a singular root. She gently encouraged the need to stay deeply rooted while reaching for the sky, and urged loved ones to be still long enough to hear their own leaves rustle. She was insightful and thoughtful and always had a ready word to cheer an accomplishment or soothe a disappointment. She knew when to listen, when to guide and when to just be there. Each new addition to the family was acknowledged with joy and a diaper fund. All family birthdays and special events were noted with a hand written card. Having not had the opportunity herself, she was a strong advocate of higher education, viewing it as a gift that could never be taken away. She celebrated accomplishments, attended graduation ceremonies and (as a football fan) supported all of the teams represented by her grandchildren's choice ofcolleges, although she acknowledged a special fondness for the UO Ducks and Arizona Wildcats. Patsy, also, unapologetically, planned her schedule around the airing of the Seattle Seahawks games. She will be remembered for her many life lessons, fierce independence and the impact of a life lived with intention, laughter, dedication, perseverance, sacrifice and love. Patsy leaves behind a loving legacy that will serve as a compass for all of the future branches that grow from her firmly rooted family tree. She is survived by her daughters Elaine Lemmer (John), Genie Glass (Robert) and Connie Kleck (Jack), stepchildren Robbie Rennie, Barbie Booth, Jodi Maestretti (Jim) and Steven Welch and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held January 25th at 11:30am at Mountain View Memorial Garden Chapel, Lakewood, Washington.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020