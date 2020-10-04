Patsy Mitchell

October 6, 1945 - September 18, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - Patsy (Paynter) Mitchell

Patsy Mitchell was born in Tacoma, WA October 6, 1945 to Bob and Betty Paynter. and passed away quietly on September 18th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her family by her side. She battled for 4 years trying to recover from brain surgery to remove a large, benign tumor. Patsy graduated from Wilson High School in 1964. She worked for and retired from American Plywood Association in 2005 as their receptionist where she greeted all visitors with her friendly, outgoing personality and warm, welcoming smile. She was proud to be known as "the voice of APA". Her favorite pastimes were playing softball in her younger years, going to the casino, meeting friends for lunch and spending time with family at their cabin on Mason Lake. Patsy was a great cook and took pleasure in preparing delicious home-cooked meals for her family. She was a loyal fan of the Mariners and Seahawks and looked forward to cheering them on every game. Everyone who knew Patsy will long remember her as a loving, cheerful, kind person with a sharp wit and infectious smile.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob & Betty Paynter, and her older sister Linda Perry. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bob Mitchell, their son Robert, sister Ruth Dreyer, her identical twin sister Peggy Willis (John) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma.

Services will be held for family members on October 9th at Haven of Rest in Gig Harbor. May Patsy rest in peace.





