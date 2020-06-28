Patty Keller Our beloved Patty left this world, "We Know" on Monday 6/15/2020 with Gene, her husband of 66 years at her side. Gene and Patty were married on July 24,1953 in Richland, WA. It is with aching heart that Gene, Daughter-Vickie and Son-David (Wife Lana) sent her to her Heavenly Father where no more pain and suffering exists. Patty is also, survived by sister-in-laws Beverly, Barbara, Sandy and their respective husbands and children. Patty's extended family leaves 4 nieces and 5 nephews who totally loved their Aunt Patty's humor and wit and will always remember her support in all their endeavors. We often use the term that people "talk the talk" but don't "walk the walk." Patty truly "walked the walk." Patty's Mother (Elsie) and Father (Loren) and only sibling, Jim, have preceded her in death. Patty was born in Fremont, Nebraska on March 17,1935 to Elsie and Loren Badger. She grew up in Richland and attended Richland High School, she was a cheerleader and graduated in 1953. Patty's many, many friends from her years involved with Stephen Ministry, being given the designation of a "Community Lady Minister" and involvement in all aspects of her church, working for the Benton county and Pierce county Health Departments the WIC program and the families associated with the "bringing up" of David and Vickie are missing her "loving ways and wit" which she so talented passed on to all of us. It would be remising to leave the impression that Patty was just a funny lady which she so talentedly passed on to all of us because beneath that façade was a loving, compassionate soul who made the world a much better place for all of us. God gave us an Angel here on Earth! Interment will be at Sunset Gardens in Richland, WA and a Memorial service will be announced at a future date.



