Paul A. Miller Born August 18, 1939, Paul A. Miller passed away April 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Paul attended Woodland Elementary and Holy Rosary schools before graduating from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Marines (1957-1959) and the U.S. Air Force (1961-1979) and loved his military career, receiving many awards for his outstanding service and accomplishments. In 1977, he was awarded the Federal Service Award of the Year for his outstanding performance on the job and a strong record of community service. Throughout his life, he enjoyed classic cars, scuba diving, dirt bike riding, and time with friends and family. In 1994, Paul started the Return To Thun Field car show in support of the Rogers Rams Booster Club, raising funds for scholarships and programs for many years. Paul is survived by his wife, JoAnn, his children, Janet Debely (Fletcher), Darlene Miller, Paul Joseph Miller (Denise), step-son, Joseph Gurriere (Curtis), his brother Richard (Gloria), and sisters Monica Olsen (Dennis), and Rosemarie Vitale (Vince). He has 10 grandchildren (plus spouses), 9 great-grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and friends, including his first wife, Grace. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and four sisters. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Paul's name to Lutheran Community Services NW (lcsnw.org/tacoma) or Franciscan Hospice (chifranciscan.org/foundation). A Celebration of Life and cruise-in will be scheduled later and announced on his Legacy page and Facebook.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 14, 2020.
