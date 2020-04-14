|
Paul Edward Bening Jr. 03/09/1944 - 04/07/2020 Paul Edward Bening, Jr., born March 9, 1944 in Buffalo New York, passed away on April, 7 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital from cancer. He was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended City College in San Francisco. Paul began his career working at Thorsen Tools and later joined his father's Rep agency to form Bening, Bening & Grilli. As his territory expanded, he made the move to Washington to become one of the most successful Representatives as Ed Bening & Associates, Inc. He represented Manufacturer's lines such as Dremel, Vermont American, Century Spring, MK Diamond, etc. Predeceased by his parents Paul E and Dorothy (Braybrook) Bening and sister Barbara Rosenthal. Survived by his wife Susan K Bening, children Mary (Scott) Sifferman, Albert (Aura) Bening, Susan's daughters Keely Beals and Kelly (Wayne) Miller. Grandchildren Cameron and Casey Sifferman, Brooke and Braxton Beals, Ben and Kate Miller. Also, nephew Jerry Rosenthal. Ed was a self-made businessman and I am so proud of all his accomplishments in the Rep business. He was never one to boast or self-promote, was a true gentleman and the most honest person I know. Being diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in August 2017 blindsided us, but he never complained about the treatment. Besides being a Seahawks and Mariners fan, he was a member of AA, loved history and was an avid reader. He also loved his family very much and especially getting the "troops" together for our annual Christmas Eve. What began as the longest engagement in history, turned into 28 years, 9 months and 1-day love story. As you always tell me "you're my most favorite person and I don't know what I'd do without you." I love you so very much Ed, and my world won't be so bright without you in it. Love, your SKB. Private family service to be held, followed by Entombment at Calvary Cloisters. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2020