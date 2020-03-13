Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 CHAMBERS CREEK RD W
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Felix Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Felix Johnson Paul Johnson, 78, of University Place, WA, passed away on March 2, 2020. Paul was the second son of Albert and Theresa Johnson, born March 13, 1941. Paul attended Stadium High School and UPS. Paul served in the US Navy, then led a career in Tacoma as an insurance agent. He cherished many lifelong friendships, and wanted a celebration of life. Please visit the guestbook at www.newtacoma.com about a gathering in May. Happy Birthday PJ!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -