|
|
Paul Felix Johnson Paul Johnson, 78, of University Place, WA, passed away on March 2, 2020. Paul was the second son of Albert and Theresa Johnson, born March 13, 1941. Paul attended Stadium High School and UPS. Paul served in the US Navy, then led a career in Tacoma as an insurance agent. He cherished many lifelong friendships, and wanted a celebration of life. Please visit the guestbook at www.newtacoma.com about a gathering in May. Happy Birthday PJ!
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2020