Paul Grantham
June 5, 1942 - November 10, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Paul Grantham, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 78 on November 10th. Paul is survived by his wife of 54 years, Midge, son Dale (Annette), grandsons Kenny (Willow), Kevin (Kessara), 4 great-grandchildren, sister Ann Carr, and brother-in-law Bill Vodarski (Kay). Viewing will be held 3-6 pm, November 23rd at Hill Funeral Home in Puyallup. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30 pm November 24th at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Lake Veterans Golf Course. Please share memories and condolences at www.hillfhpuyallup.com