Paul Griffin Paul Griffin, longtime Fox Island resident, died on February 18 at the age of 79 after a lingering illness. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ellen, daughter Niccole Griffn and her spouse Margo Christianson, and grandchildren Izzy and Joe. A son, Rob, preceded him in death. Paul grew up in Tacoma, attended Stadium High School and earned an accounting degree from the University of Puget Sound. He was a commercial fisherman, owned his own construction company, and worked in banking. A gifted craftsman, Paul mentored many young people in construction projects. He was beloved for his wry sense of humor, creative mind and love of the sea. Paul enjoyed walking the beach with his best friend Henry, the black lab. He also treasured weenie roasts at the fire pit with family and friends, farming oysters, mussels and geoduck, and crafting driftwood into exquisite structures and furniture. Pacific Northwest indigenous cultures intrigued Paul. He enjoyed carving poles, bowls, and figures. Paul and Ellen learned to gather and strip Cedar and other materials and to weave baskets and Haida-style hats. They recently donated Paul's handmade Cedar-strip traditional Salish canoe to the JayHawk Institute whose enduring legacy shares Northwest Coast Native culture, art and history with the world. Remembrances may be made to the nonprofit foundation JayHawk at P.O. Box 907, Poulsbo, 98370.

