Paul Harold Munroe Age 63 finished his work on April 25th, 2019 and is waiting for his eternal reward. He was proceeded in death by his father Harold and his mother Gladys, his brothers Roy and Larry, his nephews David and Guy. He is survived by his sisters Jane, Ruth, Doris and their children, his brother Mark and his children, Roy's sons, Stacie Boyd and her daughters, grandnieces and nephews, friends, extended family, and loved ones. Paul loved God, his family, his brothers, the boilermakers and life, generally. He was a hard worker, skilled in many trades that took pride in his work, especially in his work on Naval Vessels for The United States. A memorial will be held at 3833 S G Street Tacoma 98418 on Saturday June 29th from noon to 3:00pm. Donations celebrating Paul's life should be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.

