Paul Hoffman Jr. (1929-2020) Paul Hoffman Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15. He was born in West Seattle on February 2, 1929. After serving in the United States Army JAG he settled in Pierce County for the rest of is life. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, two sons, seven grandchildren, and a great grandson, He will be missed by all.



