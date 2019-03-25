Mr. Paul Kay Weston, 82, of Auburn, WA. passed away peacefully surrounded with family Wed., March 13, 2019 after his battle with Alzheimers. Services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tues., Mar. 26 at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA. Paul was born in Idaho Fall, ID and grew up in Driggs, Idaho. He joined the Air force and served as an Air Policeman at Fairchild AFB. He raised his family in Auburn, WA and retired work from Rohr Corporation as a Jet engine electrician. He was proudest of his work in the development and manufacture of the electrical harnesses used in the engines of the Boeing 747 for Pratt & Whitney, G.E. and Rolls Royce. He is survived by a brother, Martin Weston of Jackson Hole, WY; his wife; three sons; 3 step- daughters; and many grand and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the North West for camping and Travel. He loved to fish and will always be greatly missed. Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary