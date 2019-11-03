|
Paul R. Mann Paul Mann died unexpectedly September 29, 2019 at his Gig Harbor home. Born May 13, 1930 in Puyallup and raised in Sumner, graduating from Sumner High 1949. His career as an accountant spanned 60+ years in Pierce County, retiring most recently from his own company of 33 years, Edgewater Accounting. Paul married the love of his life Joanie October 1979 and they enjoyed 34 years together living in Gig Harbor. He welcomed his 3 step-children and eventually became "Grandpa Paul" to 7 grandsons. After Joanie's death in 2013 he kept busy with Sadie their dog, Spinnaker Ridge Treasurer, St Leo's, friends and family. He was positive, engaged and a joy to be around. Paul leaves step-children Chris Miller (Phil) Gig Harbor, Don Kurtis (Kris) Bellingham, Joe Kurtis (Tracey) Tacoma, 7 grandsons and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held at St Leo's Catholic Church (710 S 13th St Tacoma) Saturday November 9th 10:00AM Rememberances may be made to St Leo's Church or GH Peninsula FISH (foodbank) 4425 Burnham Dr Gig Harbor 98332.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 3, 2019