Paul R. Graffe Paul R. Graffe, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, passed away at the age of 51 on April 15th, 2019. He was the loving husband of Susan Graffe. Paul was born on December 20th, 1967 in Fort Rucker, Alabama, to army Captain Paul L. Graffe and Cynthia Pedeferri of Shelton, WA. Paul graduated from Rogers High School in Puyallup, and went on to graduate from Central Washington University. He resided in Kailua-Kona for twenty years and was the GM of BMW of Hawaii. Paul is survived by his lovely wife Susan Graffe, his parents Leon and Cindy Irons of Puyallup, his dear brothers Dustin Irons (Kelly) and Brandin Irons (Krista), his precious aunt Linda Loving, his cherished cousin Tonya Loving, his esteemed uncle Joseph Pedeferri, and many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and loving family members. Paul was a man of love, life, and laughter. He will truly be missed.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 26, 2019
