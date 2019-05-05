Paula Louise Swain Pridgeon Paula Louise Swain was born to Dorothy and Paul Swain on 2/8/48 in Washington DC. She was raised as an only child and was their adored sweet pea. She became a Georgia girl in 1953 and graduated from AL Miller High School in Macon, GA in 1966. In 1964, she met the love of her life, Rodney Pridgeon, at a church social (if you know them, this is hilarious). They eventually eloped on 12/10/66, surprising the hell out of both sets of parents. Shortly afterwards, while six months pregnant, she followed Rodney to Colorado. She had the guts to leave her parents, friends, culture, and entire life to go to a region where she only knew one person. She gave birth to their daughter, Dana, in Monte Vista, CO on 9/2/67. The family moved to Bellingham, WA 1970. Paula graduated from Western WA University in 1971, and the UW School of Law in 1977. From 1977-2008 she practiced law in South King County, eventually opening her own family practice firm. The births of her grandsons, Zachary (1993) and Bryce (1995) brought her utter joy. She absolutely adored being their meema. Rodney and Dana knew they became second string once those boys came along. Paula and Rodney moved to Huntsville, AL in 2008 to care for family. Her final years were spent reading, traveling, doting on cats (her love of cats was legendary), watching true crime shows, telling horrible puns, and very proudly taking it easy. She passed away in Huntsville on 2/28/19, surrounded by family. We are all grateful we were able to direct her care and give her the final gift of peace. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The or any feline rescue organization. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, 5/11/19 at The Tacoma Nature Center, 5-7:30 PM. She was a southern girl who considered the PNW her true home, as this is the region where she came into her own. She will be missed and never forgotten.

