Paula Lynn Rice 11/10/1967 7/8/2020 Paula Lynn Rice (Volk) was born on November 10, 1967, in Puyallup, to James and Beatrice Volk. She was called home to heaven on July 8, 2020. Paula loved her family, the outdoors, gardening, and animals. She is survived by her loving husband Ryan. Through everything, Ryan was always with her, never leaving her side. Paula will be dearly missed and always loved. A service will be planned in the future. Please see the full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com
