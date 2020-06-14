Pauline Blattner Pauline "Polly" Blattner passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, with her fiancé Norman Edwards by her side. Born in Seattle on December 17, 1971 to William S. and Elizabeth R. Blattner, she was known as Polly to her friends and family. Polly will be remembered for her big heart for animals in distress and her love of both music and dancing. Her favorite karaoke songs were Stevie Nicks songs because her voice was so close to Stevie's. She is preceded in death by her mother Elizabeth R. Blattner. Polly is survived by her father William Blattner, by her three siblings Catherine Blattner, Joseph Blattner, and Suzanne Reynolds. She also leaves behind her only son Nicholas Blattner and her partner of 20 years, Norman Edwards. She is also survived by her stepmother Samantha Blattner. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank or Shriners Hospital, which Polly supported. Polly will be interred at Forest Lawn in Seattle alongside her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Blattner. Services will be at 2pm on Monday 6/22/2020 at Forest Lawn.



