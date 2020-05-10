Pauline Brongil Pauline Louise Brongil (Wertz), 98, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020. Paula was born on March 31, 1922 in Altoona, PA. She joined the army in 1943 & was stationed in New Guinea. She was very proud to be a veteran of WWII. In 1949 she married John Brongil of Tacoma, who preceded her in death. She was a cook at Horace Mann Elementary, and retired from the Tacoma post office. Pauline strongly believed in women's rights. She is survived by her three children, Fran Brongil of Quinault WA, Ramon Brongil of Bandon OR and John Brongil of Tacoma; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Pauline was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ann's Parish where her celebration of life will be held at a later date.



