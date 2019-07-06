Gladys Paulson Gladys (Volk) Paulson, daughter of the late Steve & Veronica Volk, was born on Apr 2, 1943 in Drake, North Dakota & returned to the Lord on Jun 25, 2019. She now joins the love of her life, William (Bill) Paulson, Jr., who preceded her in death on Sep 15, 2016. Gladys met Bill while he was stationed in her hometown of Minot, ND. Six short months later they were married on Apr 20, 1963. During Bill's service in the United States Air Force, Bill & Gladys lived in many states, as well as Germany & Italy. They settled in the Tacoma/Puyallup area after Bill's retirement from the Air Force in 1979, where she lived until her passing. Gladys was a devout Catholic & lived with a strong faith in God which guided her throughout her life. While in Washington, she attended Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Tacoma & most recently All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup. Gladys loved playing the guitar & singing at family get-togethers & was a member of a few country bands playing on base, around her communities, & later for retirement homes. She is survived by her 5 children whom she loved dearly & was proud to have raised: Suzanne (Jim) Gordon of Tacoma, WA; Sandra (Tom) Dobbs of Tigard, OR; Sheryl (Tom) McFadden of Graham, WA; William Paulson, III of Tacoma, WA; Veronica (Jason) Kaipainen of Puyallup, WA. She is also survived by many beloved sisters & brothers: Angie Blonigen, Carrington, ND; Joyce Keyes, Minot, ND; Bea (Wayne) Heatherly, Springfield, TN; Patricia (Gary) Aber, Pleasant Valley, NY; Stephen (Judy) Volk, Carrington, ND; Doug (Deb) Volk, Vancouver, WA; Virgil (Terry) Volk, Vancouver, WA; Veronica (Ken) Guynup, Puyallup, WA; as well as 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, & many nieces & nephews. Gladys is also preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Puppe & brother, Richard Volk. Gladys's life will be celebrated on Tue, Jul 9 at All Saints Catholic Church, 503 3rd St SW, Puyallup, WA at 11:30am; Rosary at 10:45am. She will be interned with her beloved Bill at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. Additional photos at http://www.curnowfuneralhome.com/obituary/gladys-paulson.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 6, 2019