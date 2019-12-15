|
Payson D. Johnson Our beloved Payson D. Johnson (Dick) was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 17, 1933, and passed away at home surrounded by his family on November 19, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. Dick is survived by his wife and soulmate of 63 years, Kathy; three children: Stewart (Marie), Laura, Wil (Aimee); six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his sister Sandy (Jim). His Celebration of Life will be held at Skyline Presbyterian Church (6301 N Westgate Blvd, Tacoma, WA 98406) at 1:00 pm, January 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Skyline Presbyterian Church or Multicare Health Services & Hospice.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019