Peggy Jane Berry Nugent Peggy Jane Berry Nugent passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with triple negative breast cancer. Peggy was born on March 7, 1948 in Olympia to Charles M. "Mike" and Claire Berry. She married her loving husband of 53 years, Tom Nugent, on July 30, 1966. She grew up in east King County, graduating from Issaquah High School and was a proud graduate of the University of Washington with a B.A. in Cultural Anthropology. She devoted time and energy to many causes, including the DECA organization, Goodwill, Seattle Children's Hospital Guild, and LifeSpring. Peggy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend. Throughout her life she consistently put others needs before her own. Whether it was taking care of her family, bringing food or wine to friends, or volunteering at various not for profit organizations, Peggy was giving rather than taking. She and her husband Tom owned and operated Business Coaching and Consulting and she enjoyed their life together living in Indian Summer Golf and Country Club, where she could be found on the golf course and at club gatherings. She and Tom enjoyed road trips and visiting Hood Canal where her family spent many summers. Peggy personified quiet toughness. This was Peggy's third battle with breast cancer but she never complained and didn't give up. She successfully fought against the disease when she was first diagnosed at age 50, then beat it for the second time at age 60. She continuously impressed doctors and her family with her strength and determination. Peggy was a great-great-great granddaughter of John & Lydia Low, who landed with the Denny party on Alki Beach aboard the schooner Exact on November 13, 1851. She was a great-great granddaughter of Amelia Antoinette "Nettie" Low Foster, the first non Native American child born in Seattle, and great-great-great granddaughter of Silas Foster, for whom Lake Washington's Foster Island was named. Peggy was also a direct descendant of Henry Samson, one of the few survivors of the Mayflower landing at Plymouth Rock. In addition to her husband Tom, Peggy is survived by her son Brett Nugent and his partner JJ Megowan of Seattle, her son Brian Nugent and daughter-in-law Aurora Nugent of Newbury Park, CA; her grandchildren Justin Nugent, a senior at the University of Oregon, and Jessica Nugent, a sophomore at the University of Washington. She is also survived by her sister Patti (Al) Tupper of Shelton, brothers Dr. Robert M. (Gail) Berry of Highland, Utah and Jim (Clare) Berry of Renton, WA, as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, all who brought her great joy. Peggy's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Providence St. Peter Hospital for their kindness and care during Peggy's final days. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington DECA Mike Berry Perpetual Scholarship Fund, 9757 Juanita Drive, #212, Kirkland, WA 98034, or Harmony Hill Cancer Retreat Center, 7362 E. State Route 106, Union, WA 98592.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 29, 2019