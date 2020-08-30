1/1
Peggy Joyce Stack
Peggy Joyce Stack Peggy Stack, 83, passed away with family by her side on July 29, 2020 in Puyallup, WA. She is survived by her children Kay, Sherry and Verne; grandchildren Allen, Holli and Ryan; and great-grandchild Trevor. She was preceded in death by her husband Del and her brother Bob. Peggy was born March 9, 1937 in Watonga, OK, attended Yakima High School (where she met Del) and lived and worked in the Puget Sound area since 1955. Her first job was a secretary at Boeing, and she retired as office manager of WSU Cooperative Extension in Tacoma. Over the years, Peggy enjoyed sewing, stitchery, one-stroke painting on ceramics (a grand prize at the Puyallup Fair), cooking and conversation (she was the total stranger who would start up a conversation with you while you waited in line at the grocery store). Her family and friends miss her dearly. At her request, a private memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 30, 2020.
