Peggy O'Neall Peggy R. O'Neall ( Sutton ) was born February 16, 1947 in Spokane, WA. She passed away November 27, 2019. Peggy lived life on her terms and was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved gardening, sewing, music and animals. She will be missed by her loving companion, Dan Parrish, son, Casey Sutton ( Layla ), sisters Judy McWaters ( Jim ) of Oklahoma and Barbara Prough ( John ) of Lakewood. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lakes Moose Lodge, 4220 109th St. Lakewood at 2:00 pm. The event will be a potluck so come and have a "cold one" for Peggy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019