Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy O'Neall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy O'Neall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy O'Neall Obituary
Peggy O'Neall Peggy R. O'Neall ( Sutton ) was born February 16, 1947 in Spokane, WA. She passed away November 27, 2019. Peggy lived life on her terms and was surrounded by her family and friends. She loved gardening, sewing, music and animals. She will be missed by her loving companion, Dan Parrish, son, Casey Sutton ( Layla ), sisters Judy McWaters ( Jim ) of Oklahoma and Barbara Prough ( John ) of Lakewood. A Celebration of Life will be Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Lakes Moose Lodge, 4220 109th St. Lakewood at 2:00 pm. The event will be a potluck so come and have a "cold one" for Peggy.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -