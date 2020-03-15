|
|
Peggy Sue (Reynolds) Draper Peggy Sue (Reynolds) Draper, age 81, passed away peacefully at home under the loving care of Bill, her husband of 63 years and 8 months. They were best friends spending the years together fishing, hunting, crabbing, clamming and camping. Peggy's favorite place was the ocean where the family spent many years together creating wonderful memories and traditions. Peggy was born in Bloomer, Arkansas to Howard and Irene and at the age of 7 the family headed north ending up in Spanaway. Peggy graduated from Bethel High School in 1956. Peggy is survived by daughters Cindy Keiser (Dick) and Kathy Heinz (Noe). She was preceded in death by her brother Joe (Laurel and Jeremy) and sister Barbara. She was blessed with 6 grandchildren, Josh (Jill), Tomas (Glenda), Kirstin (Aaron), Jennifer (Joram), Michael (Michelle) and Marielle, and 13 great-grandchildren. Peggy was known for her beautiful flowers and yard. The love she shared with each one of us and especially her dedication to Dad will forever be in our hearts and memories. The family would like to express our gratitude for the compassion and kindness provided to Peggy by Hospice United Health Care and by Generations Home Health Care. There will be no service at Peggy's request.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020