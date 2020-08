Penni Buck Heaven welcomed a beautiful voice to its angel choir as Penni Alice Buck passed away in Thousand Palms, CA. She is survived by her siblings Gaylord (Diane), Darren (Janet), Tina (Jeff), Tyler and Cece. She leaves behind her furry babies Moses and Sadie and her good friend Lil Meyerson A private Celebration of Life is planned in her hometown of Gig Harbor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store