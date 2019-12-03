|
Penny Joanne MacLaine June 8, 1942 - Nov. 5, 2019 Penny Joanne MacLaine passed away on November 5, 2019. Born June 8, 1942 to Carl Joseph Rinke and Ethel Panquin in Tacoma, WA. Penny has one son Gregory Mead. Preceded in death by her sister Marilyn Helm and best friend Carol Webb. She is survived by her sister Linda Paquin, Orting and many nieces and nephews. Penny retired from the food and beverage industry as a bartender in 2004. Some of the business she tended bar at were Murphy's, Tower Lanes, Monsoon Restaurant, and Monsing Restaurant. Penny loved to travel, the Seattle Mariners, and Seattle Seahawks. Penny will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. No service is planned at this time.
