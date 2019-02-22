Peter Alex Gratzer May 5, 1937 - February 19, 2019 Peter Alex Gratzer (Pete), age 81 passed away on February 16, 2019, in Gig Harbor, WA. He is survived by his wife, Janet Gratzer, of 46 years; his children Rick, Rod (Charlotte), Candace Ditter (Mike), Melanie Knox (Chris), Christopher Waiss (Mary); grandchildren Kevin, Kristin, Chad, Mack, Amy, Gracie, Foxx, and Dash, brother Alex (Judy), sister Kathy Welch and sister-in-law Louise Schanz. Pete was born on May 5, 1937 in Tacoma, WA, to Swiss parents Alex Gratzer and Mary Suter. He graduated from Clover Park High School and continued his education at Tacoma Vocational College. He was a man of many talents, worked in various fields and retired from Pierce County in 2002. In 2016 he was awarded a Silver Veteran's Badge as an honor by the Grand Lodge of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers exemplifying twenty five years of loyalty and service. Pete was a great family man, a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed drag racing and classic cars. As a master mechanic, a jack of all trades, he was capable of fixing anything. His family and friends will always remember him as happy, humble, good natured, continually lending a helping hand and teaching handy skills. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at St. Nicholas Catholic Parish, Gig Harbor, WA with a reception to follow. Father Mark Guzman will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pete's life. The family would like to thank Brookdale Harbor Bay for compass-ionate care. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Catholic Community Servic-es, 1323 Yakima, AVE, Tacoma, WA 98405. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home 253-572-6003-

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 22, 2019