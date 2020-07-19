1/
Peter Dale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Dale Peter Dale was born 8-31-40 in Boston, MA. He passed away June 30, 2020 at home in Gig Harbor, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Dale. His children Christine Weagant, Kevin Dale and Cary Dale, his brothers Christopher and Nathaniel (Sue), nieces, nephews and grandchildren in the US as well as Mexico. Pete had many friends and loved life and all it had to offer, he had many hobbies and was an inventor of many things. The family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks to his many friends like Matt and Chris Murray, his caregivers at CHI Hospice and to the Death With Dignity Organization.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved