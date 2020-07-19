Peter Dale Peter Dale was born 8-31-40 in Boston, MA. He passed away June 30, 2020 at home in Gig Harbor, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martha Dale. His children Christine Weagant, Kevin Dale and Cary Dale, his brothers Christopher and Nathaniel (Sue), nieces, nephews and grandchildren in the US as well as Mexico. Pete had many friends and loved life and all it had to offer, he had many hobbies and was an inventor of many things. The family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks to his many friends like Matt and Chris Murray, his caregivers at CHI Hospice and to the Death With Dignity Organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store