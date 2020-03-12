|
|
Peter Frederick Hitt Pete was born March 11, 1949 in Newton, MA and died February 5, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA. A fifty plus year resident, Pete treasured numerous friendships as a result of his chimney business and as an avid river rafting guide. He is survived by his fiancé, Theresa. Family includes niece Kathy, cousins John (Suzi), Daniel (Anne) and Bo Bankson. Pete's hobbies were varied: wood cutting, (he mastered the art of building a fire), looked forward to weather reports, was a tv sports and radio fan, plus he looked forward to documentaries on public television, he took photography seriously and was a stamp collector of sorts. Pete's day was planned accordingly and he truly enjoyed meeting with other like minded "craft beer enthusiasts". Pete was a passionate friend.... Please see full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com A Gathering in Pete's honor Sunday, March 15, 2020, 11am-3pm at 7 Seas Brewery in Gig Harbor.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 12, 2020