Peter NeffSeptember 14, 2020Tacoma, Washington - Peter J. Neff of Tacoma, born in 1939 in Michigan, passed on September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose (Wride), and his children Glen, Susan Lyon, and Scot. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and retired as a union carpenter after 23 years. Pete's full obituary is available at www.edwardsmemorial.com