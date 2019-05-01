Home

Peter Robert Kesling, MD Born in Seattle on January 11, 1944 and returned to God on April 29, 2019. He loved life, and people were his great joy. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:30 AM at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Tacoma, WA.. Funeral preceded by recitation of the Most Holy Rosary at 11 AM. Burial immediately following at Haven of Rest, Gig Harbor. Celebration of Life at Gig Harbor Yacht Club directly after funeral and burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Maternity Center, P.O. Box 99565, Lakewood, WA 98496.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 1, 2019
